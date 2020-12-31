Man detained after leading officers on vehicle chase in Castle Hills, police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A man is in police custody after he led officers on a short vehicle chase in Castle Hills overnight, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. near Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, officers were attempting to pull the reckless driver over when the man instead sped off.

Police said the driver reached speeds of 120 mph before finally he pulled over in a gym parking lot.

The man was detained on suspicion of DWI and he had an open container in the vehicle, police said.

There were no reported injuries.