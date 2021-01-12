Rio Grande Valley residents react to President Trump’s scheduled visit

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – President Donald Trump is taking a trip to Texas just days after the chaos at the Capitol. He is set to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley at Valley International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Donna resident Rolando Vargas hopes tomorrow will play out peacefully.

“I hope that there’s nothing repeated from last week that happens tomorrow,” Vargas said.

The Mayor of McAllen released the following statement:

“It is not within my authority as mayor of the city of McAllen or the authority of the City of McAllen government to prevent President Trump from coming to our city. I understand that emotions are high on both sides, for or against, that they are peaceful with respect to our law enforcement personnel.”

“I just want people to be safe, considering how there is still COVID going on,” Vargas said.

Vargas said he lost close family and friends to COVID-19.

“I don’t know if that’s the right thing that people should do is, you know, converge and possibly give each other COVID off of it,” Vargas said.

Terence Garrett, professor of Political Science at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, believes the president will take this opportunity to highlight his administration’s work on the border.

“This is where a lot of the migrants have been crossing the border and he wants to show that he’s been effective in terms of stopping them from doing so,” Garrett said.

