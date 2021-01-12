‘We are in uncharted waters’: San Antonio law professor discusses possible Trump impeachment

SAN ANTONIO – Saint Mary’s Law Professor Bill Piatt describes the impeachment process as “long” and “drawn out”. And with the Trump administration expected to come to an end within days, Piatt said it’s unclear if and when an impeachment trail would take place.

According to Piatt, the impeachment process begins in the House of Representatives, where a majority must vote before it goes to the Senate for trial.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in on Jan. 20, so Piatt said it is a short time for an impeachment trial to happen.

“We are in uncharted waters. We are in very difficult waters. We are in a constitutional crisis. It is not an exaggeration to say that at this point,” Piatt said.

Despite the uncertainty over the remaining days of the Trump administration, Piatt said its important for people to understand the process to uphold democracy.

“I think we all as citizens have to have a basic understanding of the constitution and the processes of law,” Piatt said.

No sitting president has ever been convicted following an impeachment trial.

