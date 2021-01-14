KSAT introduces book club to highlight San Antonio and Texas authors

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 has kicked off its new book club series. Every month, we’ll feature a new book written either by a San Antonio-area or Texas author.

For January, the book choice for KSAT’s Book Club is “Afghanistan: The Dogs I’ve Known in 2 Wars” by Dennis Blocker.

Afghanistan: The Dogs I've Known in 2 Wars (KSAT)

This nonfiction work is about Blocker’s time as a war dog handler. The first book focuses on his time in Iraq and the second on his time in Afghanistan.

The first book concentrates closely on the dogs, while the second book gives a closer look at the handlers who trained the canines.

“It gives you a better appreciation and a deeper look at your handlers and their dogs of how much they give and how much they go through in war and how much there’s such a great bond between the dogs and the handlers,” Blocker said.

Dennis Blocker and his K9 checking for bombs in Iraq and Aghanistan (KSAT)

The book was released in December to great reviews and can be purchased only on its website, dogsof2warsstore.com.

The San Antonio Public Library also has provided a few other reading options for the month of January for the overachievers out there.

1. “Trust Me” by Richard Santos from Austin: This a fictional thriller.

2. “We Are All the Same in the Dark” by Julia Heaberlin from the Dallas/Ft. Worth area: This is a fictional thriller that takes place in Texas.

3. “Tall Walls and High Fences: Officers and Offenders, the Texas Prison Story” by Bob Alexander of Maypearl, TX and Richard K. Alford of Huntsville: This is a non-fiction book about the criminal justice system in Texas.

January KSAT Book Club recommended reading (KSAT)

Ask the author

Have a question for this month’s author about himself or the book? Or have an idea for a book we should feature in the future? Please fill out the prompt below.