Teachable moments for students abound from recent current events

SAN ANTONIO – The deadly insurrection at the US Capitol that led to the first president of the United States to be impeached twice, are difficult lessons for Jennifer Casanova to have to teach her students at the Judge Andy Mireles Law Magnet School.

“It’s been also very rewarding,” Casanova said. “I feel that the education and information that we give our students and the future generations is what is going to change our country.”

Yet Sierra Brown, a sophomore, said she almost gave up her dreams for the future after watching the chaos one week ago.

“Maybe being a congressperson, maybe being a judge, doing anything politics or law-related just isn’t for me because I was so scared of what I had seen,” Brown said.

But then Brown had a change of heart.

“If I am not that person that goes out into the community and says, ‘You know, this can’t happen ever, ever again, then who else is going to do it?’” she said.

Brown had spoken to KSAT 12 News following the death of the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, about her dream of being the next RBG.

Angel Prado, a senior, said he plans a career in politics, someday perhaps serving in the same U.S. Capitol that was under siege.

“I will consider myself always an American and a patriot. But patriotism does not extend to revolt or any other type of revolution,” said Prado, a first-generation American born to an immigrant family.

Prado said he believes it’s the duty of his generation to make sure the nation and its government stay on course.

“We have to keep democracy where it is,” Prado said. “We have to advance our nation and our ability to understand and appreciate others both in this nation and in the world.”

Their teacher said she tells her students, “You must always advocate for yourself and for others, and you need to always stand on the right side of the law.”

Casanova said she also reminds them for every action there is a reaction.

“The actions that we have will forever change your history,” she said.