Edgewood ISD teachers to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccine, district says

Edgewood Independent School District is teaming up with University Health System to provide 100 COVID-19 vaccines for their teachers, according to the school district.

The first round of the vaccines will be administered on Tuesday, January 19, at the Wonderland Mall of the Americas.

The district said there will be more opportunities in the future to vaccinate more of their staff.

“I’m grateful for the collaboration between Edgewood ISD and University Health System. Our teachers play a significant role in the educational success of our students and to be able to offer the COVID vaccine to them is something we have been striving for,” said EISD Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernández. “We deeply value our EISD teachers who have had to transition and adjust so frequently to new teaching methods during this pandemic. I’m glad we can start with 100 and hope to bring more vaccines to our staff and community.”

The teachers who will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine fall under the current COVID-19 Phase 1B of vaccine allocation, according to the school district.

In addition to vaccinating teachers, the district will continue to use the COVID-19 safety protocols put in place to help slow the spread of the virus.

