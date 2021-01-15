Man indicted on graffiti charges, accused of defacing the Alamo Cenotaph

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of defacing the Alamo Cenotaph last year has been formally charged in an indictment by a Bexar County grand jury.

Noah Benjamin Escamilla, who was 25 years old when the alleged crime was committed on May 29, 2020, is accused of causing between $2,500 and $30,000 worth of damage to the Cenotaph, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

This case is being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 290th District Court.

Graffiti found in multiple places downtown, including cenotaph in Alamo Plaza

The Cenotaph was just one of several structures marked with graffitied messages against white supremacy and police on the same night. The indictment is just for the graffiti found on the Cenotaph.

