Man hospitalized, in critical condition after argument leads to stabbing, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was stabbed in the abdomen while downtown overnight.

The incident happened around 2:13 a.m., Saturday, in a parking lot on St. Mary’s and Convent Streets.

Police said the man got into an altercation with three other men before it escalated. The man was stabbed in the abdomen and was later found by his vehicle, according to officials.

He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The three suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle and police are still searching for them as the investigation continues.

