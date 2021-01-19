Local judges pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with special video

SAN ANTONIO – When San Antonio’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march was canceled as local COVID-19 numbers continued to climb, one judge posed a question to his judicial colleagues.

Judge Carlos Quesada of the 289th District asked the group of judges how to keep the community engaged when the community could not come physically together.

”How can we put a message out to the community letting them know that we’re still with them on this day?” Quesada asked.

According to Quesada, the group decided to produce a video with each judge reciting a portion of King’s famous and historic “I have a dream” speech.

The video, Quesada said, was “a sort of substitute” for the March. He said producing the video was challenging.

”Imagine trying to get them all to do a video in a certain time so that we can have it all ready for MLK Day,” Quesada said. ”None of us judges are very tech-savvy, I’ll tell you the truth. I was very blessed to have the help of some friends of mine.”

He said he hopes that families can watch the video together.

Watch the video in full in the player below:

