San Antonio council member calling on city to address termination of Alazan Apache Courts redevelopment project

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales is calling on the city to address the termination of the Alazan Apache Courts redevelopment project on the West Side.

In a memo to City Manager Erik Walsh, Gonzales said San Antonio Housing Authority interim CEO Ed Hinojosa had reached an agreement to terminate the two-phase project.

Gonzales said the reasoning behind the termination was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused 300 tenants to be behind on their rental payments. She said this made the tenants ineligible for leasing redeveloped units under Housing and Urban Development rules.

Gonzales said Hinojosa anticipates a revised five-phased plan will be developed within 45 days.

“This is a devastating blow against redevelopment of the heart of our historic Westside which I have worked hard to revive during my whole tenure on the council,” Gonzales wrote in the memo.

She said the city must collaborate with the housing authority board and management to resolve the situation.

“I urge your immediate attention to this problem,” Gonzales wrote.

