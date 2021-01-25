Blessing bags distributed to less fortunate in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In San Antonio there are a lot of people living on the streets and during this pandemic and economic fallout it seems to have only gotten worse.

But a group of volunteers from the Weston Centre is doing its best to help out.

“I feel like we can do so much to help people,” Pastor Ted Thevaos, one of the volunteers from Monday morning’s blessing bag distribution said.

The endeavor to step up and help out started months ago.

“We’ve got 1,400 people in the building. And one of them was saying that they felt a need to want to do something for the homeless, but they didn’t feel comfortable rolling down the window. What could they do? And then the whole idea of doing blessing bags came up,” Mona Mitchell, president of Weston Properties said.

She said she wanted to help make a change.

“Here is a need, we wanted to reach out to the community to let people know that they are not forgotten, that they are loved,” Mitchell said.

The blessing bags have everything from deodorant to food. And one of the most requested items is socks.

“I just feel like it’s just it’s a testimony to let them know that someone cares. And just the thought that someone cares, helps get them to the next step, get them back to work, get them to a place where they can get some medication, get them back into a house,” Thevaos said.

Mitchell and Thevaos said everyone is weathering the pandemic together, as a community.

“You can bring product if you want. We had one guy drop off 50 bags, boxes filled with deodorant and you can bring product if you want, like bottled water, whatever, you can drop that off or you can make the bags,” Mitchell said.

If you are interested in helping out with the blessing bags, all of the resources can be found by clicking here.

