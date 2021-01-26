‘MAGA Patriot Party’ is headquartered in San Antonio, campaign filings show

SAN ANTONIO – Despite speculation that former President Donald Trump wanted to create a third party, one of his advisers has told multiple media outlets that the Trump team is not behind the “MAGA Patriot Party,” which incorporated Monday with headquarters in San Antonio, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Little is known about the party, which was founded by James Davis of Punta Gorda, Florida, according to the filing.

The filing shows that the party fundraises for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Trump’s official campaign committee.

A former Trump adviser and campaign spokesman, Jason Miller, told NewsNation that the campaign is not backing the creation of third parties.

“We are not supportive of this effort, have nothing to do with it and only know about it through public reporting,” Miller told the outlet in a statement.

While Miller said Trump is currently dedicated to helping Republicans in future Republicans, “it’s completely up to Republican senators if this is something that becomes more serious,” Miller told CNN, referencing Trump’s second impeachment trial.

