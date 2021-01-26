WATCH LIVE: Chase ends in shooting on city’s Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A chase that started in Atascosa County ended in shots fired on the city’s Southwest Side near an elementary school Tuesday morning.

A man believed to have led law enforcement on the chase was shot and taken away in an ambulance to a hospital.

Officials said that no law enforcement officers were injured in the violent incident.

KSAT video showed a bullet hole in one of the windows of a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

At least seven evidence markers were placed on the street, which usually indicate the discovery of gunshot shells

Allen Elementary School and Rayburn Middle School were under lockdown as a precaution.

A large amount of law enforcement is at the corner of Dumont and Springvale, where the chase ended.

We’ll have more on this latebreaking story when we get more information.