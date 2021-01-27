Elementary school principal, middle school counselor in Boerne ISD earn state-wide honors

Dr. Ferdinand L. Herff Elementary School Principal Tanya Tate was named the Counselor Advocate of the Year, while Capt. Mark Tyler Voss Middle School Counselor Denise Nipper earned Middle School Counselor of the Year.

BOERNE, Texas – An elementary school principal and a middle school counselor in the Boerne Independent School District have both been selected for statewide awards from the Texas School Counselor Association, a press release said.

Tanya Tate, principal of Dr. Ferdinand L. Herff Elementary School was named Counselor Advocate of the Year, and Denise Nipper, a school counselor for Capt. Mark Tyler Voss Middle School, was selected as Middle School Counselor of the Year.

Both Tate and Nipper will be honored at the TSCA Conference in February.

“We are extremely proud of Tanya and Denise for earning these prestigious awards,” said Lesa Pritchard, Boerne ISD Executive Director of Whole Child Services. “It comes as no surprise that both of these hard-working, servant leaders are recognized as being among the top educators in the entire state, not only for what they do for students and families but also for what they do for the counseling profession.”

Tate, in her second year as principal of Herff Elementary, created a “model-whole child” elementary campus at Herff with an emphasis on social-emotional learning.

The press release said Nipper has been in education for over 30 years, teaching a variety of grade levels including Kindergarten, Middle School, and High School Math and Physics before becoming a counselor. With the support of her principal she developed a comprehensive counseling program to serve the community of the middle school.

“Tanya and Denise continue to prove they care deeply for their students, and these two awards cement that. They both go above and beyond for their students and their families. We are greatly appreciative to have them in Boerne ISD,” Pritchard said.