Stinnett police chief placed on leave after cheating scandal goes viral, rocks small Texas town

STINNETT, Texas – Social media is buzzing this week after a Facebook profile picture change sparked allegations of infidelity involving a small Texas town police chief.

Now, Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier could be facing more than just love troubles. He’s become the subject of public scrutiny and has been put on leave from his job for possibly violating the city’s employment policy.

The rumor mill on Facebook revealed accusations that Collier was involved in multiple extramarital affairs, with none of the women aware that the others existed until now.

The drama began when Cecily Steinmetz changed her Facebook profile picture on Jan. 18 and received a few “beautiful couple” comments. Soon, things went downhill.

Commenters and mutual friends identified Collier as already having a wife and from there - the comment section went crazy and the photo soon had tens of thousands of shares - 73,000 as of Thursday morning.

Steinmetz commented, “oh hey... might want to make sure mutual friends don’t know your WIFE.”

Since the photo started spreading across social media, the Stinnett Police Department Facebook page has been taken down after it was inundated with comments regarding the scandal.

The city page, however, is still up and City Manager Durk Downs released a statement saying in part that officials are aware of the current situation surrounding Collier.

Statement from Stinnett City Manager Durk Downs in relation to Jason Collier. Posted Jan. 27, 2021. (City of Stinnett)

“Chief Jason Coller has been placed on administrative leave while the city investigates possible violations of city employment policy. As per city policy, we will refrain from commenting on any personal issues of personnel in a public forum,” the statement reads in part.

Officials have not made clear what exactly Collier is accused of.

One of Steinmetz’s comments on her photo indicates that Collier was also involved with a third woman and she alleges that Collier told both of them he wanted to get married soon, despite him being married already. She also accused Collier of lying to the other woman saying he was in Portland last weekend, despite being in Taos with Steinmetz.

Steinmetz also posted several videos of Collier apparently apologizing for lying in the comments section of her original photo post. She said in the comments that he sent the videos to her on Wednesday.