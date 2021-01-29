Texas Rangers arrest Stinnett police chief after he resigns following viral cheating scandal

STINNETT, Texas – The now-infamous, former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday by Texas Rangers, according to multiple online reports.

Collier became the subject of public scrutiny after allegations of infidelity went viral on social media with multiple accusations of extramarital affairs.

City Manager Durk Downs released a statement Thursday as news of the scandal spread and said that Collier resigned as chief of police for Stinnett effective immediately.

Statement from Jan. 28, 2021 from City of Stinnett City Manager Durk Downs. (City of Stinnett)

According to NBCDFW, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said that Collier has been charged with tampering with a government document with the intent to defraud.

“Collier allegedly sent a text message to the victim with a fraudulent government record attached. The document was a fraudulent marriage annulment,” Barkley said.

Barkley was likely referring to Cecily Steinmetz who posted several photos of herself and Collier together - including the alleged fake annulment.

Chief Jason Collier is living a double/triple life. I was his girlfriend until yesterday. He lied to me and presented me... Posted by Cecily Steinmetz on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The rumor mill on Facebook revealed accusations that Collier was involved in multiple extramarital affairs, not just with Steinmetz, and that none of the women were aware that the others existed until the scandal broke.

The drama began when Steinmetz changed her Facebook profile picture on Jan. 18 and received a few “beautiful couple” comments with things taking a sharp downturn shortly thereafter.

Commenters and mutual friends identified Collier as already having a wife and from there - the comment section went crazy and the photo soon had tens of thousands of shares - 92,000 as of Friday morning.

