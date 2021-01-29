City unveils ways residents can provide input about possible changes at SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio officials have determined that telephone town halls, district meetings and a survey will be the tools used to gather residents’ input about possible changes at the San Antonio Police Department.

City staff laid out their plans Friday during a Public Safety Committee Meeting.

The survey will be conducted in February followed by various meetings in City Council districts in March through May.

Some committee members, including District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, said they want to stretch out the community input process longer.

“I certainly don’t want to delay the process, but I don’t want to rush the community from having a chance to review and digest the information that they need in time to get their input, she said.

The input is being gathered following local and national protests against police violence last year.

The protests led City Manager Erik Walsh to announce a plan to examine SAPD’s role in the types of calls officers respond to.

The ongoing process could result in some calls being handled by other city departments.

