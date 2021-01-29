‘Ryan will never be forgotten’: Boerne native, member of Texas A&M Corps of Cadets dies

Ryan Boles, a member of the Corps of Cadets, has died, Texas A&M University confirmed. Image: Texas A&M Corps of Cadets

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas A&M University student from Boerne who was a member of the Corps of Cadets has died, according to the university.

Ryan Boles, who was a freshman political science major, died on Sunday, according to the Corps of Cadets and Texas A&M Today.

Commandant Joe E. Ramirez, Jr. confirmed his death in a tweet on Wednesday.

It is with extreme sadness I confirm the death of cadet Ryan Boles ‘24, a member of the Corps of Cadets. Ryan was a freshman Political Science major from Boerne, Texas. I hope the Boles family takes solace in knowing Ryan will never be forgotten. https://t.co/6lVgug6EUS



Details surrounding his death are unknown at this time, and the Corps of Cadets did not immediately respond to requests for more information by KSAT.

Boles was a member of the Squadron 8 and was also a member of the Fish Drill Team, according to the Corps of Cadets. He was pursuing a career in the Air Force.

“He joined the Corps to develop his leadership skills and help others through military service,” Ramirez said in a statement. “His loss will affect all of us for a long time to come... All of us will miss Ryan. I hope the Boles family takes solace in knowing Ryan will never be forgotten...”

Texas A&M University’s Silver Taps will honor Boles and two other students who recently passed away during a ceremony at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Students Jarrod Cooper Glenn from Leander died on Dec. 11 and Brandon Reed Williams from Mineral Wells died on Oct. 29, according to Texas A&M Today.

A livestream of the event will be available on Texas A&M’s YouTube channel.