Need a pick-me-up? You can get free Dunkin’ coffee every Monday in February

Calling all Dunkin’ Donuts Perks rewards members — you can get a free medium coffee with any purchase, every Monday in February.

The promotion will begin Feb. 1 and continue through Feb. 22.

According to the company’s announcement, customers can start each week with their go-to Dunkin’ brew, such as Original Blend or Dunkin’ Decaf, and even discover new classics like Dunkin’ Midnight.

Joanna Bonder, director of loyalty marketing and strategy at Dunkin’, said the company looks forward to giving rewards members an extra pep in their step this February.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized,” Bonder said. “With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right.”

Members can get in on the action by ordering ahead in the Dunkin’ app, or have their rewards ID ready to scan before they pay.

It’s also not too late to sign up with the rewards program. According to the company, new members can enroll on the Dunkin’ App or at DDPerks.com. And, it’s free of charge.

To learn more about the promotion, click here.

