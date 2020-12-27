Got a case of the Mondays? Pabst Blue Ribbon rolls out ‘hard coffee, cold brew’ at select retailers

Coffee and alcohol anyone? Coffee and alcohol anyone? Pabst Blue Ribbon has something for everyone, but these new alcoholic beverages may just take the cake.

❗️SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ❗️

We’ve heard you guys. We’ll be launching our Hard Coffee nationally in early 2020. Tag a friend, plan a coffee date, spread the news. ☕️



(📹: @edgarallanskywalker) pic.twitter.com/eEnHELBp7N — Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) September 17, 2019

It's #NationalCoffeeDay so it only made sense to let you guys know. Pabst Cold Brew is out in the world. Currently available in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio + Illinois.



(And maybe coming to your state real soon)



PS - It's dairy-free 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QPA7H3iqfO — Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) September 29, 2020

So, is it a coffee? Is it a cocktail? We’ll let you decide, but here is what the company said:

“This is the original Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Iced Coffee with a dash of milk. This Java brew balances a rich creamy blend with a whipped vanilla flavor.”

The Original coffee blend is 5% alcohol by volume and is available at 35 select retailers in San Antonio.

Currently, the cold brew is only available in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois. The drink is “slightly sweet” and dairy-free, according to the company. The cold brew is 4.2% alcohol by volume.

Will you try one? Click here to see where to get your case.

Related: What precautions you can take to have a safe, happy holiday