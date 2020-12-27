75ºF

Got a case of the Mondays? Pabst Blue Ribbon rolls out ‘hard coffee, cold brew’ at select retailers

The company says cold brew is set to come to other states soon

Image courtesy fo Pabst Blue Ribbon.
Coffee and alcohol anyone? Coffee and alcohol anyone? Pabst Blue Ribbon has something for everyone, but these new alcoholic beverages may just take the cake.

So, is it a coffee? Is it a cocktail? We’ll let you decide, but here is what the company said:

“This is the original Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Iced Coffee with a dash of milk. This Java brew balances a rich creamy blend with a whipped vanilla flavor.”

The Original coffee blend is 5% alcohol by volume and is available at 35 select retailers in San Antonio.

Currently, the cold brew is only available in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois. The drink is “slightly sweet” and dairy-free, according to the company. The cold brew is 4.2% alcohol by volume.

Will you try one? Click here to see where to get your case.

