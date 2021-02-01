1 dead in single vehicle crash in South Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead following a vehicle crash in South Bexar County early Monday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around midnight in the 3300 block of Hardy Road, not far from Campbellton Road and Interstate 37.

According to deputies, the single-vehicle wreck started close to I-37 but ended up closer to Campbellton Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, not much information is known about the crash. The name and age of the person killed was not released.

Deputies did not say why or how the driver lost control of their vehicle.

