Murder of 18-year-old woman on Southwest Side remains unsolved two years later

South Texas Crime Stories: Abigail ‘Abby’ Alcorta

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Abigail Alcorta was murdered in 2019 and her case remains unsolved.
SAN ANTONIO – Next week marks two years since the unsolved murder of Abigail “Abby” Alcorta.

The 18-year-old was killed while sitting in an SUV near Fairshire and Five Palms Dr. on the Southwest Side in 2019.

She and a friend were hit by gunfire as a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

Alcorta and the friend were both hit and rushed to University Hospital, where she later died.

As the investigation began, police had very little evidence to go on and a shortage of witnesses.

Last year, Crime Stoppers issued a $5,000 award for anyone who had information in this case.

That reward is still available and an anonymous tip can be made at (210) 224 - STOP.

