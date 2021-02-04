District judge says she is ‘fearful’ of COVID-19 risks related to recent courtroom clerk transfers

SAN ANTONIO – When a clerk, who had been assigned to her court, was recently reassigned to another court, 187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd became concerned.

”With COVID, of course, everyone is fearful of a lot of cross-movement,” Boyd said Wednesday.

Boyd said, beyond concerns for her staff and people doing business in her court, she has a personal concern.

”I have family members whose immune system is compromised and I’m trying to do all I can to do my part,” Boyd said.

Bexar County District Clerk Mary Angie Garcia said that while she tries to limit transfers it is unavoidable during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have currently, right now, seven clerks who are out with COVID quarantine and we have to shuffle,” Garcia said.

Garcia said her staff is strictly following courthouse social distancing and mask protocols

”We’re going to come through this and we will be all the better for it,” Garcia said.

