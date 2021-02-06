WellMed to administer second COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday

WellMed plans to administer second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine early next week, according to officials.

The second doses will be administered at two community vaccination clinics on Monday, Feb. 8. This is an operation that is in partnership with the City of San Antonio.

WellMed is also waiting for an additional 6,000 first doses to arrive at its facility this weekend. Once the doses are received, WellMed will reopen the hotline and schedule those 6,000 doses, according to officials.

Those who receive their first dose at one of the WellMed-run clinics will receive a reminder notification about returning for their second shot.

Moderna must be given in two doses and administered 28 days apart, according to officials.

The city’s WellMed clinics are located at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center and the Alicia Treviño López Senior Community Center.

To schedule your vaccine appointment with WellMed, call 833-968-1745. You can learn more at WellMed’s website here. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Ad

RELATED: How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio when appointments are available

Patients who received their first shot at one of the WellMed-run clinics are getting reminder notifications about returning for their second shot. The Moderna vaccine is designed to be given in two doses, administered 28 days apart.