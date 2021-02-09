Boerne to host regional COVID-19 vaccination hub Friday

BOERNE, Texas – The city of Boerne will host a COVID-19 vaccination hub Friday for 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

According to a news release, residents can register to reserve a vaccination slot on the city of Boerne’s website starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. A link to the registration forms will be posted on the city’s website and residents will have the option to switch to Spanish translation.

Nobody will be admitted without an appointment and there will not be registration offered at the church.

Mayor Tim Handren urged people not to call the church and said because registration is only available online, family and friends may need to help those who might not be tech-savvy.

“If you have parents or grandparents who might need help technologically, to get registered, and if you can help them at 9 o’clock that would be great,” Handren said.

Ad

Only residents who are qualified to receive the vaccine in accordance with Department of State Health Services Phases 1A and 1B will be allowed to receive a vaccine, the news release said.

Once a reservation is confirmed, people will receive a follow-up email with appointment information. Residents are asked not to show up more than 15 minutes before their scheduled time.

View below a message from Handren to residents regarding the vaccination hub.

Related Stories: