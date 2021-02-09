Take a Black history cruise along the San Antonio River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – A Black History Tour will debut on the San Antonio River Walk during Black History Month.

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum recently announced the new tour, saying it will delve into African-American history “as it relates to the center of the city.”

The tour will kick off its first cruise at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. They will thereafter be offered at 2:30 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month, and at 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month.

Tickets are $25 for general admission or $15 for SAAACAM members. Capacity will be limited to 19 per cruise, and private group tours will be available.

Click here to book a cruise.

The first cruise will come amid the grand opening week of SAAACAM’s new exhibit location, which will open on Feb. 25 in La Villita.

Grand opening facilities are planned for Feb. 25-28.

