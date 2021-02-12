One person in custody after authorities receive several 911 calls related to suspected human smuggling case

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been taken into custody in connection with a suspected human smuggling case after several disturbing 911 calls were made to authorities on Monday night, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Friday.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the agency began receiving calls around 10 p.m. on Monday.

“The calls were bouncing off of cell towers. And so, it was right at the border of unincorporated Bexar County in San Antonio. And so, we were getting calls,” Sheriff Salazar said Wednesday. “I know the San Antonio Police Department was also getting calls around the same time. And all of us were scrambling around trying to find this truck and trailer.”

BCSO obtained surveillance video from a trucking company located near Interstate 35 and Fischer Road.

Ad

“The caller described that they were stationary on a highway. On the surveillance camera video, the truck is also stationary on the highway,” Salazar said.

The sheriff said there might be another clue that it may be a human smuggling operation.

“There seems to be a black pick-up traveling in tandem with this 18-wheeler,” Salazar said.

In one of the calls, you can hear a man saying they are inside a white tanker truck and they stopped near the highway. The man said there were almost 80 people inside the tanker truck.

In another call, a man said they are dying, and you can hear a woman crying for help.

Salazar said Wednesday that BCSO is working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations and the San Antonio Police Department in the investigation.

ICE officials said Friday that the investigation is still ongoing and agents are following leads “to further the case and ensure the safety of the individuals.”

Ad

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 1-866-347-2423.

RELATED: 911 calls could be connected to human smuggling operation in Bexar County