Videos, photos show how San Antonio spent Snow Day 2021

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents woke up to an unusual sight Monday morning.

Overnight, about 3-6 inches of snowfall blanketed parts of Central and South Texas, leaving behind picture-worthy sights in neighborhoods and at landmarks like the Alamo, River Walk and Hemisfair.

While the winter storm has resulted in power outages and dangerous conditions, locals made the best of it by enjoying a rare opportunity to play in the snow.

That meant ice angels at Alamo Plaza, snowmen galore, and sledding and kayaking down streets.

View some images and videos of Snow Day 2021 below.

Gallery: Locals take in a rare snow day

Watch: Skiing and snowboarding in Schertz

Watch: Husky plays in snow in San Antonio

Watch: Kayaking in snow down San Antonio street

Watch: San Antonio dog plays in snow for the first time

