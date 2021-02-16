Baptist Health System experiencing water pressure issues, adjusting protocols at San Antonio hospitals

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System officials say some of their hospitals are dealing with the effects of the weather conditions -- including low water pressure at the downtown hospital. The hospitals are adjusting protocols and safety standards as a result.

A spokesperson tells KSAT that hospitals remain fully staffed and well supplied to care for both non-COVID and COVID patients.

All essential staff was given safe lodging on or off-site if needed.

The icy weather caused low water pressure at the Baptist Medical Center downtown.

A spokesperson said only the dialysis unit was affected.

“Hospital staff responded swiftly and are accommodating patient needs safely at our other four San Antonio hospital locations until SAWS corrects the issue,” the spokesperson said.

KSAT 12 will continue to monitor this situation and update the article if more information becomes available.

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

Ad

Also on KSAT: