Bexar County leaders provide updates on roads, power and more amid winter storm

A truck drives past a highway sign Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people and shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials have provided the following updates related to roads, power, shelter and closures in the area.

See below for a comprehensive list of changes that are affecting the area.

Road situation:

Our Public Works Department (PW) continues to monitor the condition of County-maintained roadways and bridges. All PW crews are on a 24-hour rotational schedule to ensure traffic safety. Our supply of de-icing materials and chat rock is adequate. 144 tons of chat rock have been spread. Most County-maintained roads are fairly passable, with the exception of patches of roadway that are or were shaded. Roads with patches of ice are very dangerous and drivers need to use extreme caution should they have a need to be out and about. Our crews will continue to monitor and treat while this weather situation lasts.

Power curtailment:

In order to assist with the load reduction on the electrical grid, Bexar County has reduced its use of power where feasible. Enacting a load curtailment agreement with CPS, Bexar County has powered down facilities that serve a purely administrative need. Other facilities have been switched to backup power. Certain critical infrastructure continues to draw power from the grid, but is equipped to react to possible outages with their own backup generator power.

Shelter:

Bexar County is working with its elected officials and agency partners to identify and secure shelter for the homeless and those in critical need. Funds have been made available for the ongoing emergency situation.

Closures:

Bexar County facilities will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, due to the ongoing inclement weather. Emergency and essential infrastructure services personnel will report as usual to their assigned work locations. Bexar County parks will remain closed on Wednesday as well.

Additionally, due to the ongoing dangerous weather conditions, all Bexar County Court proceedings are canceled for Wednesday, February 17, 2021. There will always be a Magistrate on duty.

PSA:

We are asking all citizens to conserve power where they can and assist in maintaining the integrity of our power supply. Stay home unless you absolutely have to venture out. For safety and preparedness tips, please go to our Office for Emergency Management website.

