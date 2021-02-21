WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to give update at Port San Antonio on state’s efforts to provide water, other resources

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott will give an update Sunday in San Antonio on the state’s efforts to provide water and other resources to communities across Texas.

This comes after dangerous winter weather left millions statewide without power and water this past week. Although many areas have since been restored, many are still under a boil water notice and food and water is in limited supply.

The briefing will be live in the video player above and is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

We’ll add more updates to this story as they become available.