New documentary about Sutherland Springs mass shooting to be released in theaters this week

SAN ANTONIO – The deadliest mass shooting in Texas history is now the subject of a new documentary.

Documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn, who last year released a film about the El Paso Walmart mass shooting, is the director/producer for “Miracle on 4th Street.”

The film features interviews with many of the victims’ families, survivors, first responders and community members.

This is the first time a documentary has been made about the church shooting on Nov. 5, 2017.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23 a screening will be held at the Arcadia Theatre in Floresville and will be followed by a Q & A session with hero Stephen Willeford and Minn.

The documentary will also be shown in theaters in San Antonio, Cibolo, Kerrville, New Braunfels, Pleasanton, and Schertz beginning Friday, Feb. 26.

For showtimes and a list of the theaters, visit the film’s website.

