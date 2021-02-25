San Antonio drivers should brace for more potholes following extreme winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a familiar problem to San Antonio drivers and it’s one that the winter weather and extreme cold earlier this month could make worse: potholes.

The City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department is preparing for an increase in complaints about potholes now that the weather has thawed.

“It takes a little while for the water to seep down beneath the base. And if the base has any other issues, that base will start to deteriorate,” said Paul Berry, spokesman for the public works department. “And once that base deteriorates and cars drive over the asphalt, that’s when you get your potholes.”

Berry said crews already fix 250 to 300 potholes a day. The 16 crews spot most of them, but around 10 to 15 percent are reported by the public through 311. The city guarantees a pothole that is called to the hotline is addressed within two business days, but a fix could take longer if it’s a larger hole in the street.

“Think about the size of your washing machine,” Berry said. “If it’s smaller than that base of your washing machine, that’s a pothole. If it’s bigger than that, that’s probably a more intensive street repair that needs to take place. And that doesn’t fall within that two business day guarantee.”

The timetable for those street repairs depends on how extensive a fix is needed and whether funding is available.

Again, city residents can call 311 to report potholes. In Bexar County, people can call 210-335-6700 with a specific location or they can use the YourGOV Request/Reporting Tool.

For roads maintained by the state, like I-35 or State Highway 151, people can log on to the Texas Department of Transportation’s website and file a report there.

