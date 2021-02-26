Case of former attorney convicted of human trafficking under review by Bexar County District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit

SAN ANTONIO – Though former attorney Mark Benavides is serving an 80-year prison term for trading his legal services for sex, his case is still under review by the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

Benavides was convicted on six counts of human trafficking on April 6, 2018.

According to testimony during his trial, Benavides would trade his legal representation for sex from at least six clients. He would make video recordings of the sexual trysts, the women testified.

“We are looking into not just those incidents that that were recorded, not just the videos he made and the documentation he made, but anyone who might have been affected,” Assistant District Attorney Matthew Howard said Thursday.

Howard is the head of Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales’ Conviction Integrity Unit.

“What this division does is it grades our paper to make sure that these convictions have integrity,” Gonzales said.

In the Benavides case, the unit is reviewing the cases of his clients who testified and any other women who may have been represented by Benavides and were also victims.

The unit examines cases through requests made from the public, as well as internal referrals. It is staffed by Howard, two additional prosecutors and a paralegal.

“We’re going to do the right thing, even when no one is looking”, Gonzales said.