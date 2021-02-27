Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A man and a woman were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Schertz early Saturday morning, according to Schertz police.

Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Judith Ann Drive just before 7 a.m. Saturday for multiple shots fired.

After police arrived on scene, they found a woman’s body in the front yard of the home, just 10 feet away from the front door, according to officials. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

A man had locked himself inside of the home and police and SWAT were outside when they heard a single gunshot come from inside of the house, authorities said.

Residents in the area were notified and told to evacuate their homes for safety, according to police.

Authorities attempted to make contact with the man inside of the home but were unsuccessful. A SWAT team then entered the home and found the man was deceased, police said. His identity has also not yet been released.

No evidence points to anyone else involved, according to police, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Further details are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

