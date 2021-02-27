Pleasanton police arrest 25 suspects in operation ‘Crystal Cowboy’

PLEASANTON, Texas – The Pleasanton Police Department announced this week that an investigation dubbed “Operation Crystal Cowboy” resulted in the arrests of 25 suspects.

According to officials, the department and 81st District Attorney’s Office began a eight-month-long investigation into the street leveling trafficking of meth and heroin in the city of Pleasanton.

“This month an Atascosa County Grand Jury indicted a total of 26 individuals on over 30 separate charges involving the distribution of approximately 204 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of Heroin in and around the Atascosa County area,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.

According to officials, on Feb 26, officers, Atascosa County sheriff’s deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety investigators and Homeland Security investigators began to execute arrest warrants.

During the arrest roundup, police say, “multiple suspects” were found in possession of additional meth and heroin. Additionally, four cases of endangering a child were filed against two suspects during the arrests.

As of 2 p.m., Friday, officials had arrested and booked a total of 25 suspects into the Atascosa County Jail.

“During today’s operations, an additional 41 grams of methamphetamine and 6.5 grams of heroin were seized along with $2,671.00 of suspected drug proceeds,” the department said on Facebook.

Authorities say an arrest warrant was executed at a home on Oakcrest Drive, which resulted in the arrests of Frank and Randall Dart, Adam Delgado and Lupe Reyes. Each was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate and expect additional arrests in the case.

