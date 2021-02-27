California contractors, plumbers come to SA to help West Side residents with winter storm repairs

SAN ANTONIO – Residents on the city’s West Side are receiving a helping hand from a group of contractors and plumbers from California following the winter storm.

The contractors and plumbers, who are part of the San Diego area group Kingdom Builders, are providing their services free of charge to area residents affected by the Texas winter storm, according to a release received on Saturday.

The group is working with the state of Texas to secure an interim license for the group and will be present in San Antonio from Feb. 26 through March 1 to help residents to address their plumbing needs and repairs.

Specifically, the group will work in City Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales’ District 5. The effort was coordinated by Diana Sanchez, ex-CEO for the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Leonard Rodriguez, ex-CEO/Director Westside Development Corporation, both of whom are community leaders.

According to a statement from Gonzales’ office, Kingdom Builders will “dedicate their time and resources to help residents and have driven across the country with a trailer full of equipment and plumbing supplies much needed in our community.”

Kingdom Builders’ Bernie Lopez and Koffie owner and master plumber David Chiddick are supporting the effort and expense for the crew making the trip to San Antonio this weekend.

“Not only will they be bringing a trailer full of supplies and plumbing materials to make the necessary repairs for residents, but they have also raised over $10,000 with a Go-Fund-Me Initiative for drywall and painting repairs that these homeowners will be required to undergo,” Gonzales’ office said in a statement to KSAT.

