San Antonio police union to hold press conference opposing potential repeal of collective bargaining rights

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Officers Association will hold a press conference Tuesday morning about their opposition to Proposition B, which would repeal the police department’s collective bargaining rights if approved by the majority of voters in May.

The press conference is slated for 10 a.m. The event will be livestreamed in this article.

SAPOA President Danny Diaz said he will “show the people of this city who’s really behind Fix SAPD,” the police reform organization that succeeded in its efforts to get Proposition B on the ballot.

Tension has been building between both groups over the past several months, as activists worked to garner enough signatures to trigger the referendum.

While SAPOA has accused Fix SAPD members of lying to the public, members of the reform organization say they have also been harassed by police officers during their efforts.

Meanwhile, negotiations over the next collective bargaining agreement are already underway.

While the repeal effort has not garnered support from San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, he has previously said the current agreement “protects bad officers.” Some of the protections include a brief statute of limitations, limited civilian oversight, and delayed interviews for officers accused of misconduct.

