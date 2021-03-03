All citations issued in March for violations of San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency Declaration

SAN ANTONIO – Below is a list of all the citations issued so far in March for violations of San Antonio’s emergency declaration.

The San Antonio Development Services Department (DSD), Center City Development and Operations Department, San Antonio Police Department and Metro Health are all charged with enforcing the order, which requires businesses to post a list of COVID-19 symptoms near the entrance, requires all people 10 years and older to wear a face covering, prohibits large outside gatherings in excess of 10 people (with some exceptions) in line with social distancing guidelines, and allows restaurants to operate up to 50% capacity.

These establishments were cited before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he will reverse statewide pandemic orders.

Starting March 10, the mask mandate will no longer be in place, and all businesses, regardless of classifications, will be allowed to open to 100% capacity.

Abbott said county judges can initiate stricter COVID-19 mitigation strategies if COVID-19 hospitalizations rise above 15% for seven straight days, but they cannot impose face mask restrictions or fines.

For the full list of requirements laid out in the most recent executive order from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, scroll to the bottom of the article. To report a violation, call 210-207-7273.

Here is the current list of citations for March, provided by the city, and the description of the violation included with the data:

March 2

Walmart - A proactive inspection was made at the store located at 7239 SW Loop 410. An inspector noted that employees and customers were wearing face masks as required. The inspector also noted that social distancing features were in place but were not being enforced. A citation was issued.

March 1

XTC Cabaret - The club was cited for the fourth time in a week after an inspector found that it was open without a valid Certificate of Occupancy. An inspector noted that the power has not been disconnected. Vehicles were seen in the parking lot and women were seen entering the establishment. The inspector said they contacted SAPD’s VICE department and advised that the location is still open. A citation issued for no Certificate of Occupancy.

