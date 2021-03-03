WellMed fills spots for 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines; reservation hotline closed until more doses available

SAN ANTONIO – The reservation hotline for the WellMed COVID-19 clinics closed Wednesday after all appointments were filled for the current allotment of 30,000 vaccine doses.

All vaccination appointment slots for this week have been filled for the clinics at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center and the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center.

WellMed officials expect to re-open the reservation hotline on Friday if they get more vaccines. WellMed is expecting 9,000 more doses of the Modern vaccine for appointments starting next week.

WellMed will announce to media and post on social media when the hotline reopens.

