Watch live: Council members, community stakeholders hold 2021 Winter Storm Preparedness and Response committee meeting

10 a.m. meeting will be livestreamed in this article

SAN ANTONIO – The Select Committee on the 2021 Winter Storm Preparedness and Response team will hold its first meeting on Friday morning.

The meeting at 10 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to the City of San Antonio, members of City Council and community stakeholders are in the committee.

They are slated to “study the preparedness and response of the public utilities and make recommendations on future preparedness efforts” amid the aftermath of last month’s deadly winter storm.

