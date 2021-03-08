4-vehicle crash on Highway 281 South sends at least 1 person to hospital

Four vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 281 South that sent at least one person to an area hospital late Sunday night.

SAN ANTONIO – Four vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 281 South that sent at least one person to an area hospital late Sunday night.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 16200 block of Highway 281.

According to witnesses, a truck hit a black cow in the middle of the highway, causing a red sedan to roll over and two other vehicles to crash as well.

At least one person was taken to an area hospital. There is no word on the person’s condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.