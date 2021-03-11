What major story in South Texas needs more context?

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever watched or read a news story and immediately had more questions than answers?

You’re not alone.

The past year has brought some of the biggest — and most complex — news stories of our lifetime, and too often there’s only so much ground we can cover in our newscasts.

That’s why we created KSAT Explains, a streaming program that dives deep into a single topic every week to provide more context, perspective and explanation for a South Texas audience.

Over the past nine months, our team has taken on a wide range of topics.

And now we want to know what you want explained, whether it’s been in the news, or it’s just something you’re wondering about around San Antonio or South Texas.

Let us know in the prompt below or in the comment section of this story and be sure to catch every episode’s debut by subscribing to our free newsletter.

