Watch: Gov. Greg Abbott holds news conference on election legislation

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will discuss proposed election legislation with state legislators in a news conference on Monday.

The press conference in Houston is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.

Abbott will be joined by State Sen. Paul Bettencourt and State Rep. Briscoe Cain, who are spearheading the election legislation efforts.

Cain made headlines after the 2020 general election for his efforts in challenging the election results on behalf of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Since then, he was named the House Elections Committee chair.

Despite the fact there was no widespread election fraud in Texas or the rest of the nation during the 2020 election, Abbott has deemed “election integrity” an emergency item for this legislature.

Read more:

KSAT Explains: Texas redistricting and battle over redrawing the maps

Ad

6 bills to watch in the Texas Legislature in 2021

Analysis: Greg Abbott’s priorities match what lawmakers are already doing