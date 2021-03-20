Headed to the beach? Scope out the crowds early with these live videos

TEXAS – Are you looking to visit a Texas beach, but are a little hesitant due to the expected crowds?
Some beaches in the state have online camera feeds, so visitors can check out the crowds ahead of time.
Here are the beaches you can check out on camera:
South Padre Island
- Click here for the Queen Isabella Causeway webcam
- Click here for the North Beach webcam
- Click here for the South Beach webcam
Galveston
- Click here for the Surf Video webcam
- Click here for the Seawall webcam
- Click here for the Galveston Fishing Pier webcam
Corpus Christi
Port Aransas
- Click here for the SeaGull Condos webcam
- Click here for the Bay Tree Condos webcam
- Click here for The Mayan Princess webcam
We’ll update this article as more live webcams become available.