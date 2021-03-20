photo
59º

Local News

Headed to the beach? Scope out the crowds early with these live videos

Some beaches in the state have online camera feeds

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
beaches
,
Texas
Photographer Neesy Tompkins captured images of the beach in Port Aransas, Texas on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (Courtesy, Neesy Tompkins/Port Aransas Beaches)

TEXAS – Are you looking to visit a Texas beach, but are a little hesitant due to the expected crowds?

Some beaches in the state have online camera feeds, so visitors can check out the crowds ahead of time.

Here are the beaches you can check out on camera:

South Padre Island

  • Click here for the Queen Isabella Causeway webcam
  • Click here for the North Beach webcam
  • Click here for the South Beach webcam

Galveston

  • Click here for the Surf Video webcam
  • Click here for the Seawall webcam
  • Click here for the Galveston Fishing Pier webcam

Corpus Christi

  • Click here for the Whitecap Beach Access webcam
  • Click here for the North Padre Sea Wall webcam

Port Aransas

  • Click here for the SeaGull Condos webcam
  • Click here for the Bay Tree Condos webcam
  • Click here for The Mayan Princess webcam

We’ll update this article as more live webcams become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: