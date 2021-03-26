Lexus, Mercedes-Benz among vehicles up for grabs at Leon Valley police auction

SAN ANTONIO – A variety of vehicles will be up for auction next week in Leon Valley.
The Leon Valley Police Department will hold an online auction starting on Monday and ending on April 5.
The auction will be held online only at www.wardauction.hibid.com.
All vehicles must be paid for by 5 p.m. by April 5 at the City of Leon Valley, 6400 El Verde Road.
The following vehicles will be up for auction:
- Black 2012 Dodge Charger
- Beige 2004 Chev Avalanche (rebuilt salvage)
- Blue 2014 Nissan Sentra
- Red 2008 Hyundai Accent
- Green 1998 Honda Civic
- Maroon 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis
- Maroon 2001 Dodge Caravan
- Gold 2002 Lexus GS 480
- Green 1998 Mercedes-Benz ML
- Blue 2008 Dodge Avenger
- Red 2006 Honda 80cc M/C
- White 2004 Volvo S60
- Black 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander
- Maroon 2002 Buick Llf
- Red 2001 Hyundai Triburon
- Blue 2004 GMC Envoy (Salvage)
- 2005 Suzuki M/C
- Blue 2002 Chev Silverado
- Black 2000 Ford Van
- White 2011 Dodge Avenger (rebuilt salvage)
- Red 2001 Ford Focus
- Silver 1999 Acura TL
- Blue 2000 Chevrolet Metro
- White Truck Utility Bed