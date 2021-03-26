Lexus, Mercedes-Benz among vehicles up for grabs at Leon Valley police auction

These vehicles will be up for auction by the Leon Valley Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A variety of vehicles will be up for auction next week in Leon Valley.

The Leon Valley Police Department will hold an online auction starting on Monday and ending on April 5.

The auction will be held online only at www.wardauction.hibid.com.

All vehicles must be paid for by 5 p.m. by April 5 at the City of Leon Valley, 6400 El Verde Road.

The following vehicles will be up for auction: