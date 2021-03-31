Portion of Broadway to be closed Thursday, part of Friday

SAN ANTONIO – A construction project is going to affect traffic on a portion of Broadway on Thursday and Friday.

Beginning at 7 a.m., there will be one-way only traffic on Broadway between Nottingham Drive and Nacogdoches Road, according to a news release from the Public Works Department.

Commuters will be able to travel southbound on Broadway, but the northbound lanes will be closed while construction crews install an underground sewer system.

The road is scheduled to reopen in both directions on Friday at 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Message boards have been posted to make commuters aware of the upcoming roadway closure.

Uniformed officers and detour signs will help drivers navigate around the work zone.

Please see the attached map below for location details.