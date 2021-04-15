WATCH LIVE: City Council to vote on revised Alamo Plan

SAN ANTONIO – City Council is expected to vote on revisions to the Alamo Plan during a meeting on Thursday morning.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Councilmembers will take up a revised ground lease and operating agreement with the Texas General Land Office, which would include the changes to the plan that includes not removing the Cenotaph.

The revised plan — a new version after the Texas Historical Commission voted in September to block the controversial effort to move the Cenotaph — would also not lower the ground level to mark the original footprint or use railings around the site.

The plan still calls for shutting down area streets to most vehicular traffic, However, parades like the Battle of Flowers would still be able to pass through the plaza, unlike in the previous version.

Changes to traffic, such as the permanent closing of a portion of Alamo Street between Houston and Crockett streets, could start this summer.

Assistant City Manager Lori Houston said it would maintain the city’s current financial commitment of $38 million.

