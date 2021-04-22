Man shot overnight after leaving Northeast side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is being treated at a hospital for life-threatening gunshot wounds that he suffered after leaving a Northeast side bar, according to San Antonio police.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant on Nacogdoches Road near O’Connor Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was sitting inside his vehicle which had windows shattered from bullets.

However, police say the shooting appears to have happened somewhere else.

They say a woman who was with him but traveling in a different vehicle told them that he had been at a bar in the area just prior to the shooting.

Police say the woman was so upset, though, that she was not able to offer a lot of information about the shooter or what led to the incident.

In fact, they say the initial information they received from her was that the victim was at a different location.

Officers originally went to a different McDonalds, located a few miles down the road on Perrin Beitel, before they realized where he was.

The man who was shot suffered several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police said he was in critical condition as he was rushed to a hospital.