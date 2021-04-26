‘Help is on the way’: A San Antonio nonprofit is raising money to help India in the fight against COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic is raging through India and hospitals are at capacity with people who have contracted the deadly virus. However, a local nonprofit organization is stepping in to help.

“When I see these images from the COVID-19 pandemic in India, it’s heartbreaking,” said Missam Merchant, president of San Antonio Indian Nurses Association or SAINA.

According to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, more than 17,000,000 cases have been reported of COVID-19 and more than 195,000 people have died in India, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Merchant, who serves as a hospital supervisor at a health care system in San Antonio, said he was motivated to help because she has family and friends in India. He said something has to be done to help people in India immediately.

“We are urging folks to consider any donation that they think is possible for them,” Merchant said.

SAINA is raising money to help medical facilities collect Personal Protective Equipment and other items.

According to Merchant, the money will also go to providing hygiene kits to the most vulnerable people.

“In the last two years, San Antonio Indian Association has worked tirelessly to serve the community of San Antonio,” Merchant said.